Ukraine war comes to Moscow as both capitals hit
Russia claimed that Ukraine launched its biggest ever drone attack on Moscow on May 30, but said air defenses destroyed all eight of the drones. It brings the 15-month war in Ukraine to the heart of Russia's capital. Meanwhile, Kyiv was also hit by air for the third time in 24 hours.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos