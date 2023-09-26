Ukraine's special forces claim to have killed Russian Black Sea Fleet commander
Ukraine's special forces claimed on Sept. 25 they had killed Moscow's top admiral in Crimea in last week's missile attack on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in the port of Sevastopol, a report Russia has neither confirmed nor denied.
