Skip to main content
The Associated Press

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry posted footage on Thursday appearing to show an unmanned drone boat attacking Russia’s “Ivan Khurs” reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea. The video followed claims by Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an “unsuccessful” attack on the Ivan Khurs using three unmanned speedboats.

The Associated Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos