Ukrainian footage appears to show attack on Russian ship
Ukraine’s Defence Ministry posted footage on Thursday appearing to show an unmanned drone boat attacking Russia’s “Ivan Khurs” reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea. The video followed claims by Russia’s Ministry of Defence on Wednesday that Ukraine had launched an “unsuccessful” attack on the Ivan Khurs using three unmanned speedboats.
The Associated Press
