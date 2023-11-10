Skip to main content
Reuters

Carrying her 9-month-old baby in her arms, Ukrainian woman Tatyana Tapalova waited patiently at Gaza’s Rafah border on Thursday (November 9), eager for an opportunity to escape the war that has engulfed the city she’s called home for more than 20 years, but afraid of returning to conflict-torn Ukraine.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos