Ukrainian in Gaza awaits evacuation fearing two wars
Carrying her 9-month-old baby in her arms, Ukrainian woman Tatyana Tapalova waited patiently at Gaza’s Rafah border on Thursday (November 9), eager for an opportunity to escape the war that has engulfed the city she’s called home for more than 20 years, but afraid of returning to conflict-torn Ukraine.
Reuters
