UN chief warns of global security threat from Gaza war
United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday, December 6 to formally warn the Security Council of a global threat from the Gaza war. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press conference it was the first time Guterres invoked Article 99 since becoming secretary general in 2017.
Reuters
