Skip to main content
Reuters

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made a rare move on Wednesday, December 6 to formally warn the Security Council of a global threat from the Gaza war. U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press conference it was the first time Guterres invoked Article 99 since becoming secretary general in 2017.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos