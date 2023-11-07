Skip to main content
Warning - Video contains graphic images. World leaders called for an immediate end to the war in Gaza as reported deaths there passed 10,000 people. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the Gaza Strip was becoming "a graveyard for children."

