UPS to cut 12,000 jobs, trim $1 billion in costs
United Parcel Service is planning to cut 12,000 jobs, a move the company said on Tuesday would save it $1 billion as it looks to cut costs after a "difficult and disappointing" year. Higher labour costs are partly a factor, after a new contract with the Teamsters union was ratified in August.
Reuters
