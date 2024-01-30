Skip to main content
United Parcel Service is planning to cut 12,000 jobs, a move the company said on Tuesday would save it $1 billion as it looks to cut costs after a "difficult and disappointing" year. Higher labour costs are partly a factor, after a new contract with the Teamsters union was ratified in August.

