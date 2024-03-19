U.S. assures allies it 'will not let Ukraine fail'
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday sought to convince European allies that President Joe Biden's administration is still committed to supporting Ukraine, even as Washington has essentially run out of money to continue arming Kyiv and few signs that Congress will move to replenish funds.
Reuters
