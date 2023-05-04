Skip to main content
Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on May 3 said he cannot validate Russia's accusation that Ukraine tried to assassinate Russian President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack, but said he would take anything coming from the Kremlin with a 'very large shaker of salt.'

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos