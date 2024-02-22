U.S. Coast Guard launches ship alert system to keep whales safe
The U.S. Coast Guard is embarking on one of its most unique missions yet in Puget Sound: a pilot program to alert vessels of whale sightings. The program is an effort to keep the giant marine mammals safe from boat strikes and noise in the highly used inland waters of Washington state.
The Associated Press
