U.S. criticizes Israel over Gaza civilian toll
Ahead of a UN Security Council vote on Dec. 8 on a resolution for a ceasefire in Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in his strongest public criticism of Israel's conduct of the war on Hamas in south Gaza, said there was a gap between the government's declared intentions to protect civilians and the casualties.
Reuters
