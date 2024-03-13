Skip to main content
The U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed a bill on Wednesday that would give TikTok's Chinese owner ByteDance about six months to divest the U.S. assets of the short-video app used by about 170 million Americans or face a ban in the greatest threat to the app since the Trump administration.

