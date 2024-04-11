U.S. sets first standard to curb 'forever chemicals'
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on April 10 announced its first-ever drinking water standard to protect people against toxic "forever chemicals" found in many household and everyday items, and offered US$1-billion to states for public water system testing.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos