U.S. Supreme Court says Trump stays on Colorado ballot
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that Donald Trump could remain on Colorado's Republican primary ballot, barring states from disqualifying candidates for federal office under a constitutional provision involving insurrection and reversing Colorado's exclusion of him from its ballot.
Reuters
