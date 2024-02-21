Skip to main content
President Joe Biden said on Feb. 20 the U.S. would announce a major package of sanctions against Russia on Feb. 23. Officials said the package was intended to 'hold Russia accountable' over the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and the two-year Ukraine war.

