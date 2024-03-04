U.S. Vice President Harris rebukes Israel for Gaza 'catastrophe'
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris bluntly called out Israel on Sunday for not doing enough to ease a 'humanitarian catastrophe' in Gaza as the Biden administration faces increasing pressure to rein in its close ally while it wages war against Hamas militants.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos