Uvalde to pay $2M to families of shooting victims
The city of Uvalde has reached a $2 million settlement with families of the victims of a 2022 mass shooting at a public school in the Texas city, one of their lawyers said on Wednesday, ahead of the second anniversary of the massacre. This report produced by Freddie Joyner.
Reuters
