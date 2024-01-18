Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserved better' -Garland
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland spoke at a news conference on Thursday (January 18) after a report from the Justice Department concluded that police failed in their response to the 2022 elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that killed 19 children and two teachers.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos