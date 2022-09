Italy's far-right Brothers of Italy party surged to victory in the Italian elections Sunday taking 26% of the vote, up from 4% in 2018. Party leader Giorgia Meloni is now positioned to be Italy's first woman to become prime minister. The party has neo-fascist roots and Meloni defines herself as a conservative who believes in God, nation and family, with policies proposals including a naval blockade to keep out migrants. She has also railed against what she calls the LGBTQ lobby.