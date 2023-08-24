Video said to show crash that killed Wagner chief
Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet which crashed north of Moscow on Aug. 23, the TASS news agency reported, citing Rosaviatsia, Russia's aviation authority. Reuters obtained an eyewitness video that appears to show the downing of the plane.
