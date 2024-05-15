Wales' first Black leader starts term amid divisions
As Europe's first Black leader Vaughan Gething steps into office as First Minister of Wales amid growing divisions and inequalities in the United Kingdom, Gething tells Reuters it's crucial to recognize areas where that disparity exists and not pretend it doesn't exist.
