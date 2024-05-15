Skip to main content
NewslettersWatchlist
Reuters

As Europe's first Black leader Vaughan Gething steps into office as First Minister of Wales amid growing divisions and inequalities in the United Kingdom, Gething tells Reuters it's crucial to recognize areas where that disparity exists and not pretend it doesn't exist.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos