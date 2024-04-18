What caused the massive rainstorm in Dubai?
A storm hit the United Arab Emirates this week bringing record rainfall that flooded highways, inundated houses, gridlocked traffic and trapped people in their homes. Olivia Chan explains what we know about the reasons behind the record rainfall and subsequent flooding in the UAE.
Reuters
