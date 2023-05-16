What Ukraine’s claim of downing hypersonic missiles means for Russia's superweapon
Ukraine’s military says it shot down six hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in a single night, thwarting a superweapon Moscow had previously touted as all but unstoppable. Here's what the ability to intercept these weapons may mean for Kyiv’s air defenses.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos