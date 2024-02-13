What we know 200 years after first dinosaur was named
In 1824, English naturalist William Buckland recognized the first dinosaur, describing an enormous jaw and limb bones unearthed in Oxford. In the intervening 200 years, dinosaur science has flourished, providing insight into what these creatures looked like, how they lived, how they evolved and what doomed them.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos