What’s at stake in Indonesia as the world’s third-largest democracy elects new leader
Indonesia, the world’s third-largest democracy, will open its polls on Feb. 14 to nearly 205 million eligible voters in presidential and legislative elections, the fifth since Southeast Asia’s largest economy began democratic reforms in 1998.
The Associated Press
