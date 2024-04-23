What's happening with global plastic treaty talks?
Global leaders are in Canada's capital for the fourth round of negotiations towards what would become the first global treaty on soaring plastic pollution. The hoped-for treaty, due to be agreed to by the end of the year, could be the most significant deal relating to climate-warming emissions and environmental protection since the 2015 Paris Agreement.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos