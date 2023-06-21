What's it like inside the missing Titanic submersible?
Rescuers were scouring thousands of square miles in the remote North Atlantic for a third day on June 20, racing against time to find a missing submersible after it disappeared while taking wealthy tourists to see the wreckage of the Titanic in deep waters off Canada's coast. CBS reporter David Pogue and the Simpsons writer Mike Reiss, who have been on the Titan, described what it was like inside the vessel.
