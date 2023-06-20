Skip to main content
Reuters

The missing submersible vessel which vanished while taking tourists on a $250,000 undersea trip to the wreckage of the Titanic only has about 96 hours of air supply. As search and rescue authorities race against the clock, Reuters is learning more about the people aboard: including explorers, a British billionaire, and a SETI trustee.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos