Why are killer whales ramming into boats?
A series of incidents involving killer whales ramming boats off the coast of the Iberian Peninsula has perplexed research scientists, boat captains and wildlife enthusiasts, and has given rise to a popular social media trend that humorously suggests they are rising up to attack wealthy yacht owners.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos