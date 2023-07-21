Skip to main content
Reuters

A series of incidents involving killer whales ramming boats off the coast of the Iberian Peninsula has perplexed research scientists, boat captains and wildlife enthusiasts, and has given rise to a popular social media trend that humorously suggests they are rising up to attack wealthy yacht owners.

Reuters

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos