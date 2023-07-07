Will Ukraine's economy recover with a reduced population?
With the war dragging on, some of Ukraine's millions of refugees are beginning to think about settling for good in the countries they find themselves in across Europe, challenging the economy's recovery when the guns finally fall silent. Alice Rizzo has more.
