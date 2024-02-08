World closer to climate temperature tipping point: EU report
The world marked the first 12-month period in which temperatures averaged more than 1.5C above pre-industrial times, the European Union's climate change monitoring service said on Feb. 8. "It's significant because we are now getting ever closer to that target set by the Paris Agreement in 2015," according to Professor Liz Bentley, Chief Executive of the Royal Meteorological Society.
