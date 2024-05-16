Xi and Putin pledge closer ties, condemn U.S.
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned what they cast as increasingly aggressive U.S. behavior on May 16 and pledged to deepen their countries' already close defense and military ties. Putin's two-day visit to Beijing comes as the war in Ukraine, where Russian forces are advancing on several fronts, rumbles on.
Reuters
