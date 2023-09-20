Zelensky faces Russian ambassador at UN Security Council
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the United Nations Security Council. Seated at the same table as Russia's ambassador, he made his case for arming Kyiv, imposing sanctions on Moscow, and support for U.N. resolutions as actions to defend the founding U.N. Charter.
Reuters
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos