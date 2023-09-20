Skip to main content
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared at the United Nations Security Council. Seated at the same table as Russia's ambassador, he made his case for arming Kyiv, imposing sanctions on Moscow, and support for U.N. resolutions as actions to defend the founding U.N. Charter.

