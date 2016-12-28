In this series of year-end galleries we remember sports and entertainment celebrities that died in 2016.
-
A woman with a Ziggy Stardust tattoo visits a mural of David Bowie in Brixton, south London, January 11, 2016.
(Stefan Wermuth/Reuters)
-
American singer and songwriter Prince performs on the Isle of Amager in Copenhagen, Denmark.
(Jakob Joergensen/The Associated Press)
-
In this Oct. 26, 1967, file photo, California Seals goalie Charlie Hodge, left, knocks the puck away as Detroit Red Wings' star Gordie Howe, who passed away in 2016, tries a shot on goal as the Seals' Bob Baun comes in at right during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Detroit.
(Preston Stroup/AP)
-
Leonard Cohen performs at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Dec. 4, 2012.
(Peter Power/The Globe and Mail)
-
Honoree Rob Lowe, actor Alan Thicke (who passed away in 2016) and Sheryl Berkoff attend The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe at Sony Studios on August 27, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)
-
This Feb. 19, 1976, file photo shows Arnold Palmer for the start of Glenn Cambell Los Angeles Open.
(JLR/AP)
-
Tributes to singer George Michael are seen outside of his home in north London, Britain on Dec 27, 2016.
(Neil Hall/Reuters)
-
Andy Bathgate hoists the Stanley Cup after the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Detroit Red Wings.
-
Actress Florence Henderson attends the Television Academy's 70th Anniversary Gala on June 2, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
(Mike Windle/Getty Images)
-
Toronto Maple Leafs coach John Brophy is shown at a team practice in Toronto on Dec. 5, 1988.
(The Canadian Press)
-
Legendary TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager talks with Game 6 of the 2016 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors at Quicken Loans Arena on June 16, 2016.
(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
-
US actress Zsa Zsa Gabor poses on May 12, 1958, in front of her Mercedes car.
(AFP/AFP/Getty Images)
-
John Glenn in Cape Canaveral, Fla., before his flight into space on Feb. 20, 1962.
(NASA)
-
Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher (who died in 2016), and Harrison Ford in a scene from the 1977 file "Star Wars".
(AP)