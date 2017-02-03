The Globe and Mail

Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In the know

S&P TSXS&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqCAD/USDGoldWTI Crude
15,476.39
+77.28 +0.50%
9:11 PM EST
2,297.42
+16.57 +0.73%
9:11 PM EST
20,071.46
+186.5 +0.94%
9:11 PM EST
5,666.77
+30.57 +0.54%
9:11 PM EST
$0.7676
-0.02¢ -0.03%
9:11 PM EST
$1,221.60
+2.20 +0.18%
9:11 PM CDT
$53.85
+0.31 +0.58%
9:11 PM EST

Business »

More Business

Investing »

More Investing

Politics »

More Politics

Canada »

More Canada

Canada 150 »

More Canada 150

World »

More World

In case you missed it

Opinion »

 

More Opinion

ROB Magazine »

More ROB Magazine

Drive »

More Drive

Sports »

More Sports

Life »

More Life

Arts »

More Arts

Real Estate »

More Real Estate

Featured Stories »

More Featured Stories

Must watch »

Highlights

The conversation

 

Trending

loading

Most Popular Video »

Diversions

Photos

Technology »

Health »

Retirement »

Small Business »