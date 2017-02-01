The Globe and Mail

Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In the know

S&P TSXS&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqCAD/USDGoldWTI Crude
15,375.16
-10.80 -0.07%
2:42 PM EST
2,276.25
-2.62 -0.11%
2:42 PM EST
19,872.19
+8.10 +0.04%
2:42 PM EST
5,632.38
+17.59 +0.31%
2:42 PM EST
$0.7659
-0.14¢ -0.18%
2:42 PM EST
$1,211.90
+0.50 +0.04%
2:42 PM CDT
$53.84
+1.03 +1.95%
2:42 PM EST

Business »

More Business

Investing »

More Investing

Politics »

More Politics

Canada »

More Canada

Canada 150 »

More Canada 150

World »

More World

In case you missed it

Opinion »

 

More Opinion

ROB Magazine »

More ROB Magazine

Drive »

More Drive

Sports »

More Sports

Life »

More Life

Arts »

More Arts

Real Estate »

More Real Estate

Featured Stories »

More Featured Stories

Must watch »

Highlights

The conversation

 

Trending

loading

Most Popular Video »

Diversions

Photos

Technology »

Health »

Retirement »

Small Business »