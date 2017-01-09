The Globe and Mail

Companies plan to boost investment, hiring but uneasy about U.S.: BoC
PMO held talks with Trump team to avert trade war
Why does Ontario’s electricity cost so much? A reality check
Marineland charged with six new counts of animal cruelty: OSPCA
Trump to name son-in-law Jared Kushner as senior adviser: reports
English students out? Mississauga school eyes French immersion
Kate Taylor
Meryl Streep raises the bar for celebrity political statements, but to what end?
MARK MACKINNON
Russia wanted payback, not a President Trump
Konrad Yakabuski
Home sharing: There goes the neighbourhood
In the know
Inside the Market
Why investors should expect increased volatility in crude markets
Inside the Market
BMO reveals its 33 top stock picks for 2017
Business »
Report on Business
Amaya pushes out maturity on $197.7-million debt due next month
Toyota to invest $10-billion in U.S. over five years
HSBC pays $32.5-million to settle claims on faulty foreclosures
Investing »
Monday’s analyst upgrades and downgrades
This company is sweeping in money with revenues poised to hit $1-billion
Politics »
Canada 150 »
In case you missed it
Opinion »
ROMÉO DALLAIRE
The war doesn’t end when soldiers return home
Editorial Cartoons
In the ring
Margaret Wente
I’m an analog girl in a digital world
Burney and Hampson
Obama’s legacy is crumbling before our eyes
ROB Magazine »
Drive »
Life »
Arts »
Golden Globes offer the Oscars a handy primer on what, and what not, to do
John Doyle: CBC’s Pure is about more than Mennonites – it’s about morals
Full Frontal’s Samantha Bee may be America’s best weapon against Trump
Real Estate »
Must watch »
-
News
Reality Check: Will Donald Trump face a recession in his first term?
Arts
Meryl Streep rebukes Donald Trump in Golden Globes speech
News
London brought to a standstill as rail staff strike
News
Former Iranian president Rafsanjani dies at age 82
-
Report on Business
Rob Carrick's top four personal finance tips for 2017
Arts
Golden Globes kick off Hollywood awards season
News
Reality Check: Will Donald Trump face a recession in his first term?
Sports
Timelapse: BMO Field transformed for three sports over 36 days
Highlights
The conversation