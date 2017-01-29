The Globe and Mail

Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

In the know

S&P TSXS&P 500Dow JonesNasdaqCAD/USDGoldWTI Crude
15,575.81
+27.93 +0.18%
Weekly Chg
2,294.69
+23.38 +1.03%
Weekly Chg
20,093.78
+266.5 +1.34%
Weekly Chg
5,660.78
+105.4 +1.90%
Weekly Chg
$0.7612
+0.08¢ +0.11%
6:57 PM EST
$1,193.40
-16.80 -1.39%
Weekly Chg
$52.95
-0.18 -0.34%
Weekly Chg

Business »

More Business

Investing »

More Investing

Politics »

More Politics

Canada »

More Canada

Canada 150 »

More Canada 150

World »

More World

In case you missed it

Opinion »

 

More Opinion

ROB Magazine »

More ROB Magazine

Drive »

More Drive

Sports »

More Sports

Life »

More Life

Arts »

More Arts

Real Estate »

More Real Estate

Featured Stories »

More Featured Stories

Must watch »

Highlights

The conversation

 

Trending

loading

Most Popular Video »

Diversions

Photos

Technology »

Health »

Retirement »

Small Business »