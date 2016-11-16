Tired of the usual Sith on the dealer lot? Want to make the Costco run in less than 12 parsecs?

Then the 2017 Nissan Rogue: Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition for you might be.

AP

But, you’ll have to choose between the Force (Glacier White) and the pull of the Dark Side (Magnetic Black).

Tied to the launch of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story next month, Nissan says the Rogue One (they’re not calling it that, but we will) is geared to fans - and their kids. With only 5,000 for sale in the U.S. and 400 in Canada, it’s the biggest collectible you’ll ever buy. Keep it in its package.

Nissan

The Rogue One, unveiled today at the L.A. Auto Show, is an all-wheel-drive 2017 Rogue SV that’s into cosplay - with a black grille and trim, Star Wars logos and, depending on your choice, Rebel Alliance or Galactic Empire logos. Inside, there’s accent lighting, Star Wars illuminated kick plates and logos on the floor mats and in the cupholders.

And, it comes with a numbered, full-sized Death Trooper helmet - they’re in the new movie. It’s handy for a little intimidation in the HOV lane.

Nissan

Nissan says the Rogue One is the first Star Wars-themed production vehicle - if there had been a Plymouth Jedi, this could have happened decades ago.

Nissan

Why not a Use the Force, Juke Limited Edition? Aside from the fit with the movie’s name, the Rogue is Nissan’s top-selling vehicle in Canada. It’s hoping the tie-in - and Star Wars-themed commercials touting the Rogue’s safety tech - will boost interest in the 2017 update. Nissan says prices will be announced in December.

Still no word on a Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Pathfinder.

Cool factor

3.5 (out of five)

If you like Star Wars, these are the Rogues you’re looking for - even though, really, it's just a few badges and a helmet.

Nissan

The write is a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.