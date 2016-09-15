The concept

The Drakkar is a rear-wheel drive trike designed for enduro use. It features a 166-horsepower hydrogen powered two-stroke engine, a carving seat, and a vehicle stability system programmed for all types of roads.

Renderings provided by Charles Bombardier

The background

Since the launch of the Can-Am Spyder almost 10 years ago, I have been expecting to see an enduro version come out of BRP’s factory. I am certain a lot of bikers are dreaming of riding a really cool looking ‘Enduro type’ trike since they are less prone to keel over in sand or loose gravel.

How it works

The Drakkar is configured as a 3-wheeled dual purpose bike. It would be designed primarily to ride on dirt, gravel, snowy or icy roads, but of course it could handle asphalt. We created images for a single wheel drive, but a 3WD version with studded tires could be developed as well for snowy roads with spiked tires.

It could be used in any season because its stability system would adapt its riding style based on road conditions. The Drakkar would be powered by a 166-horsepower two-stroke direct injection 800cc engine burning hydrogen. I would also use a CVT transmission so that the rider could focus on the experience rather than the mechanics.

The Drakkar would also be equipped with a carving seat for a more active riding style, meaning the pilot would be able to lean into curves and get a more exhilarating sensation. This seat would also use a motorized force feedback system that would be programmed based on the speed and the radius of the curves taken.

Another important aspect of the Drakkar would be its intelligent stability system programmed for all types of road use. Multiple driving settings would be accessible on the vehicle’s dashboard and the user would be able to switch between the two depending on the season and the tires he uses. I like the retro look of the bike; it reminds me a little of Biosphere and Mad Max at the same time. Of course this Enduro trike could be made to look like anything you want.

What it’s used for

The Drakkar is all about the experience of riding his machine all year long for the most incredible and versatile powersport experience imaginable. This vehicle has the potential for creating a whole new market for year-round bike enthusiasts. Spyder owners would have the ability to enjoy their machine on any continent, in any condition, on or off road, giving this flexible vehicle everything necessary to become a bike with a world-wide market, meeting the needs of recreational riders everywhere.

The designer

The Drakkar concept was developed in collaboration with Ashish Thulkar, an industrial designer from Bangalore, India. Thulkar graduated with a master’s degree in design from the Indian Institute of Science in 2014. He currently works as a freelance vehicle designer at the Indian Institute of Science. He also created the Drone Tower concept and the Cyclotron urban commuting driverless motorcycle.