General Motors already has a brand that builds only trucks – GMC. But the way things are going, we might soon have to add Buick to that list.

Especially in Canada. With the retirement of the compact Verano sedan (the brand’s most popular nameplate here), the Buick passenger-car count in Canada is down to two: the niche-market Regal and the similarly slow-selling Lacrosse.

And now, here is Buick adding another crossover utility vehicle (CUV) to its portfolio.

It’s surprising that it took so long getting here. As a compact CUV, the new Envision fills a yawning chasm between the existing subcompact Encore and the mid-size-going-on-large Enclave. It also fulfils an urgent need for a Buick presence in what has become the largest segment of the market.

Another surprise: the Envision does not share its underpinnings with the just-announced and similarly-sized 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. Instead, it’s a unique architecture that Buick insiders say was engineered from scratch to meet Buick’s needs, especially its “Quiet Tuning” ethos.

If that seems at odds with the industry’s obsession with shared componentry, be aware that the Envision is built in China – a huge market for Buick – so presumably building it there provides its own economies of scale, in addition to the cost-benefits of cheaper labour.

Buick’s usual shtick is to build premium vehicles that are a cut above the mainstream, but more affordable than name-brand luxury players. The Envision, however, seems to be challenging the luxury establishment head-on. Product manager Kristen Lewis says the engineering team originally targeted the Acura RDX as its role model, then decided “we’d set the bar a bit low, so we really set a goal of beating the Audi Q5.”

Setting engineering targets is one thing, pricing is another. Yet the Envision launched this past spring as a 2016 model offering 252 turbocharged horsepower in two high-trim levels priced in the mid to high $40,000 range – right there with both the RDX and the Q5 and most other luxury contenders.

For 2017, Buick is back-filling the lower end of the range with Preferred and Select trims at $39,995 and $43,695 respectively, both propelled by a 2.5-litre “four” making 197 horsepower. Consider that the base Audi Q5 comes with 220 horsepower and substantially more torque at a starting price of $43,800; or, for $42,190, the Acura RDX comes with a 3.5-litre V-6. Presumably, though, the Buick contains more standard bells and whistles for the price.

American customers can get front-drive Envisions, but in Canada AWD is standard. There are actually two AWD systems: a simpler one on the base-engined lower trims; and a more sophisticated twin-clutch design on the 2.0T-powered models. The 2.0T also gets Buick’s HyPer strut front suspension to combat torque-steer with the more powerful engine.

The Hyper-strut technology worked as promised in the hills above the Napa valley. It also delivered an unexpected level of agility that served mainly to underscore the lack of lateral support from the seats. In short, although this Buick can deke and dive if it has to, you’ll buy it because it does well all the things you expect a Buick to do well.

TECH SPECS

Base price: $39,995

Engines: 2.5-litre L4; 2.0-litre L4 turbo

Transmission/Drive: Six-speed automatic/All-wheel drive

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 2.5: 11.1 city, 8.4 highway

Alternatives: Acura RDX, Audi Q5, BMW X3, Cadillac XT5, Infiniti EX, Jaguar F-Pace, Lexus NX, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Porsche Cayman, Volkswagen Tiguan, Volvo XC60

RATINGS

Looks: It looks exactly how you’d expect a compact Buick SUV to look, with the brand’s signature muscled contours and distinctive grille. Equally important, it’s a near-perfect size for its intended segment. Its length is close to the class average and almost exactly the same as that of the Acura RDX, which Buick cites as its most direct competitor. Its other key rival, the Lincoln MKC, is smaller inside and out.

Interior: Seven inches of rear-seat fore-aft adjustment gives the Envision an edge over most rivals. Leave one or both sides of the 60/40 seat fully back and there’s generous stretch-and-sprawl space. Push it forward, and you can significantly expand cargo space. The driver benefits from a good range of at-the-wheel adjustment and decent sight-lines, but while the dashboard is opulently sculpted, some trim materials look a little low-rent.

Performance: Buick had only the 2.0T engines available for the preview. Its 252 horsepower beats most rivals, but some peers counter with more-speed transmissions and/or richer low-end torque, so don’t expect Envision’s performance to cause upsets in its class. The best part of the engine is its sublime refinement, in harmony with quiet everything-else. Canyon roads revealed surprising agility and poise under pressure, but the absence of paddle shifters or drive-mode selectors show this isn’t where Buick’s true priorities lie. Most customers will place more value on the controlled and cushioned ride.

Technology: GM is on a roll here, with available 4G LTE WiFi, OnStar, both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and four USB ports, all interfaced by an 8-inch touch-screen. That’s on the distraction side. Salvation from distracted driving includes standard or available lane-change and rear cross-traffic alerts, collision mitigation, auto park assist, lane keep assist, and full adaptive cruise control.

Cargo: Official numbers credit the Envision with a slightly above-average 26.9 cubic-feet behind the rear seat and slightly below-par 57.3 with the seats folded. A big plus is the option to extend seats-up volume by sliding the rear seats forward. Then again, some rivals offer a 40/20/40-split and/or power-folding seat that the Buick doesn’t. There’s some under-floor storage, but it’s divvied up into small compartments.

THE VERDICT

8

Everybody’s into compact luxury SUVs, and now Buick is in the game, too. It’s a solid effort, but the pricing seems ambitious. Let the dickering begin.

The writer was a guest of the auto maker. Content was not subject to approval.