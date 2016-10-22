I never thought I’d say this, but I want a big domestic luxury sedan. My dad drove big Lincolns and Cadillacs and, as I get older, I’m starting to see the appeal. Gas is cheap now, so why not? What can I get for less than $30,000. – Bryan, Lethbridge, Alta.

Maybe you swore in your twenties that you’d never get a minivan – until you had three kids. Then you swore that you’d never have a luxury car. And then one day, you hear the siren call of leather seats and phoney wood.

But, modern luxury cars – especially North American ones – are getting a little fussy with technology.

“If you’re a traditional domestic luxury car buyer – who just wants something big, plush, and quiet, all without fussing with an overcomplicated dashboard – what do you buy?” Consumer Reports said. “Now that Lincoln and Cadillac have gone high-tech, maybe the most likely beneficiary is the Hyundai Azera, Genesis, or Equus – it seems odd that the Koreans now build a better ‘American’ luxury sedan than the Americans.”

If we’re sticking with American, the big competitors are the Cadillac XTS, Chrysler 300, Chevrolet Impala, Ford Taurus, Lincoln MKS and Buick Lacrosse. There’s also the Toyota Avalon.

First generation: 2013-present

Average price for base: $28,236 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/rear-, all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.6-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.6 city, 8.6 highway

The XTS isn’t your father’s Cadillac – but it’s still no real competition for nearly everything else out there, except maybe the Lincoln MKS, reviewers said.

“With German and Asian auto makers continually raising the bar in this category, the new Cadillac XTS and the updated Lincoln MKS are now little more than a sideshow among more inviting and higher-rated models,” Consumer Reports said in 2013, putting the XTS ahead of the Lincoln but behind the Chrysler 300.

Built on a lengthened versions of the Buick Lacrosse platform, the XTS has “style and dynamic character” that’s, well, not typical for a Cadillac sedan.

“Given the style and dynamic character of the 2013 Cadillac XTS, we’d say Cadillac has completely shed any remnants of its former reputation as a maker of billowy soft land yachts,” Edmunds said in its review. “Unfortunately, the XTS needs more power than its V-6 engine can provide – though far from slow, it nevertheless lags in terms of acceleration compared to smaller mid-size luxury sedans as well as more expensive flagship models with turbocharged six-cylinder or V-8 engines.”

Edmunds liked the “spacious cabin, top-notch materials, cutting-edge multimedia interface, and available all-wheel drive.” It hated “lacklustre” acceleration, the narrow trunk and said the “tech overload could turn off traditional buyers.”

Reviews for the touchscreen, which gives touch feedback, are mixed – Edmunds liked it and Consumer Reports called the controls “maddening” and thought the whole idea was “misplaced progress.”

Consumer Reports gave the 2013 its worst rating for used car reliability.

There were four recalls, including one to stop brake lamps from flashing when the brakes aren’t pressed.

Second generation: 2011-present

Average price for base: $22,881 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: Eight-speed automatic/rear-, all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.6-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 12.3 city, 7.6 highway

The Chrysler 300 hails from Brampton and has German roots, but in 2013, Consumer Reports called it the best luxury car that was born in the USA.

“Never mind that the 2013 Chrysler 300 is actually built in Canada and based on a platform evolved from an old Mercedes E-Class,” Edmunds said, agreeing with Consumer Reports. “If you’re looking for a spacious, comfortable and powerful sedan with unabashed American style and flavour, it doesn’t get much better.”

For 2013, the 3.6-litre V-6 was standard, although the 5.7-litre V-8 was still available on the C and S models. The base is well-equipped and comes with leather seats (heated in front), automatic climate control and keyless entry.

It also doesn’t look like the competition – unless that competitor is a Bentley.

“So many manufacturers are keeping tabs on each other and some models are so similar, it’s hard to tell them apart,” said Globe Drive in 2012. “That is definitely not the case here; the 300 stands out in a crowd and can’t be confused with anything else.”

Edmunds had a long list of raves: the comfortable ride, quiet interior, powerful engines, upscale interior materials, generous features list, excellent safety scores, great sound systems and available all-wheel drive. Its only gripe? Lousy rear visibility.

Despite the praise, Consumer Reports gives the 2013 its worst predicted score for used car reliability – saying the V-6 versions are more reliable than the V-8s. On road tests, the 300 outscored the Cadillac XTS.

The magazine liked the acceleration and fit and finish and griped about the fuel economy.

In Canada, there were three recalls, including one for a software update to deter drivers from getting out of the vehicle when it’s not in park.