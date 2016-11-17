I’m looking for an SUV and I feel like Goldilocks – everything’s too big or too small. I basically need it for normal life. My son is in Grade 12 and my daughter’s away at university, so I’m not hauling kids around any more. I’d like to get something comfortable and reliable for less than $30,000. I’m considering the Kia Sorento, although I don’t think I’d need three rows often. – Deb, Saskatoon

It might be tough to find a crossover SUV that’s sized just right – but there’s no such thing as too reliable.

Every year, J.D. Power looks at owner’s reports of problems on three-year-old vehicles. For the last two years, the Nissan Murano has taken the top spot for mid-size SUV.

Out of 20 contenders, the Sorento finished 15th, with average overall dependability.

Higher on the list were the Toyota 4Runner, Ford Edge and Subaru Outback.

Reliability aside, the Sorento’s other crossover competitors include the Dodge Journey, Honda CR-V, Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, Chevrolet Equinox, Toyota RAV4 and Ford Escape.

There’s a lot of size difference there – and the Murano and the Sorento both fit somewhere in the middle.

While the most recent J.D. Power survey looked at 2013 vehicles, here we’re looking at 2014 – the year the Sorento was refreshed.

2014 Nissan Murano S

Nissan

Second generation: 2009-2014, refresh in 2011

Average price: $27,857 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: CVT/ all-wheel drive

Engine: 3.5-litre V-6

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 13.2 city, 10.1 highway, regular gas

The Murano has been around since 2003, but it got lost in the SUV shuffle, Globe Drive said.

“The Murano has not been a chart-busting bestseller,” Globe Drive said in December, 2014. “Annual sales have stayed in the 4,000-5,000 range in a segment of intermediate sport-utility vehicles, where the most popular models find 15,000-30,000 buyers or thereabouts.”Edmunds liked the high-quality cabin, roomy backseat; responsive engine and transmission, confident handling, smooth ride and user-friendly controls. It griped about rear blind spots caused by its thick rear pillars “and a little less maximum cargo space than rivals.”

The Murano is “a well-rounded, five-passenger mid-size crossover that offers an engaging driving experience and an impressive level of sophistication for a family vehicle,” Edmunds said.

It suggested taking a look at other V-6-powered mid-size SUVs, like the Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Edge and Toyota Venza.

Consumer Reports gave the 2014 Murano its highest rating for predicted used car reliability.

In Canada, there were no recalls for the 2014 Murano.

2014 Kia Sorento LX

Kia

Second generation: 2011-2015, refresh in 2014

Average price: $17,863 (Canadian Black Book)

Transmission/drive: six-speed automatic/front-wheel or all-wheel drive

Base engine: 2.4-litre four-cylinder

Fuel economy (litres/100 km): 11.8 city, 8.5 highway, regular gas

Kia has one thing most competitors don’t – a third row.

“With available V-6 power, plenty of features and a roomy interior with an available third-row seat, the current-generation Sorento is a great option for shoppers who want something a bit bigger than the typical small crossover,” Edmunds said. “But whether you’re comparing it with the Hyundai [Santa Fe], other midsize crossovers like the Dodge Journey or the Ford Edge, or such top small crossovers as the Honda CR-V or the Toyota RAV4, the 2014 Kia Sorento is definitely a must-see, especially if you need a crossover SUV that can seat seven in a pinch.”

Kia’s not quite the bargain brand it once was, Edmunds said. The loaded SX V-6 has an average used price of $28,146.

Edmunds praised the “plentiful standard and optional features,” quiet and comfortable ride, superior tech interface, powerful V-6 in higher trims, available third-row seat and the lengthy warranty.

But it griped about the four-cylinder’s acceleration and fuel economy and said the Sorento is “typically more expensive than a small crossover.”

Consumer Reports gave the 2014 Sorrento average predicted used car reliability.

It praised the powertrain, fuel economy, optional third-row seat, access and controls. But it disagreed with Edmunds about the ride, calling it rough.

In Canada, there was one recall of 384 Sorentos to replace the front axle.

