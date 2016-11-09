Donald Trump’s upset victory over Hillary Clinton caught many investors off guard. While it didn’t cause a broad market decline as many had feared, it did send some stocks, sectors and asset classes sharply higher and others sharply lower. Here are some of the day’s key moves.

Canadian dollar

The Canadian dollar finished North American trading at 74.75 cents (U.S.), down 0.41 of a cent. On Tuesday evening, it tumbled more than a cent to the weakest level since March amid worries that Donald Trump’s U.S. election victory may hamper trade with the world’s largest economy.

10-year Treasury yield

U.S. Treasury yields surged as investors bet that a Trump administration and a Republican Congress will increase spending and stoke inflation. A bond-market gauge of inflation expectations climbed to the highest since July, 2015, and the yield curve steepened as traders judged that Mr. Trump’s victory makes it more likely the Federal Reserve will hold off raising interest rates for fear of hurting U.S. economic growth.

Copper

Copper surged 3 per cent to a 15-month high and pulled other metals up, too, as investors speculated that a Trump presidency could herald a significant fiscal stimulus and boost demand for metals.

VIX

The VIX, the options-derived volatility gauge tracking swings in the S&P 500 index, plunged on Wednesday. Despite questions about Mr. Trump’s economic plans, a definitive end to the election campaign along with his conciliatory acceptance speech brought a semblance of calm.

Financials

Mr. Trump has vowed to reduce financial regulation and there are expectations interest rates will rise under his presidency. Bank of America rose 5.7 per cent, its biggest gains since May.

Pharmaceuticals

With Republicans retaining both houses of Congress and Mr. Trump in the White House, Democratic threats of price controls are no longer a concern. Investors made stocks such as Pfizer Inc. some of the biggest winners.

Construction/engineering

Investors are betting big that Mr. Trump and Congress will spend more to help rebuild U.S. roads and bridges. And that’s on top of that Mexican border wall that he may or may not build.

Auto industry

Mr. Trump’s pledge to examine trade deals places pressure on auto makers and other manufacturers to cut costs and shift production away from Mexico. General Motors Co. closed down 2.4 per cent and U.S.-listed shares of Magna International Inc. fell 4.5 per cent.

