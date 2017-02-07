Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Vanguard is pushing further into the Canadian fixed-income space with a slate of new bond ETFs, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (iStockphoto)
Vanguard is pushing further into the Canadian fixed-income space with a slate of new bond ETFs, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday. (iStockphoto)

U.S. fund giant Vanguard rolls out four new Canadian bond ETFs Add to ...

Tim Shufelt - INVESTMENT REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Vanguard is pushing further into the Canadian fixed-income space with a slate of new bond ETFs, which began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Until now, the fund giant’s Canadian presence has been primarily focused on equities, with two-dozen stock ETFs tracking a variety of indexes.

The increasing emphasis on bonds comes at a time when Vanguard is trying to reinvigorate its Canadian expansion and claim a bigger piece of the fund market.

“We’re continuing to build out our range,” said Tim Huver, head of products for Vanguard Investments Canada. “We’ve had a number of different products we’ve launched in the last 18 months, including target-date funds for the defined-contribution space, actively managed ETFs and now the expansion of our fixed-income ETF range.”

(Target-date funds continually adjust the mix of assets, gradually getting more conservative as the target date, such as retirement, approaches.)

The new Vanguard funds include: the Canadian Government Bond ETF (VGV), the Canadian Corporate Bond ETF (VCB), the Canadian Short-Term Government Bond ETF (VSG), and the Canadian Long-Term Bond ETF (VLB).

Since launching in Canada five years ago, Vanguard has yet to attain the kind of clout in the Canadian market the firm enjoys globally.

With $3.8-trillion (U.S.) in assets under management, Vanguard is the world’s largest mutual-fund manager, while its ETF business ranks second behind only BlackRock.

But in Canada, Vanguard’s ETFs have less than $10-billion (Canadian) in assets, accounting for only about 9 per cent of market share.

An expanded roster of Canadian bond funds, however, covering investment-grade corporate and government securities, taps into Vanguard’s considerable strength in fixed income.

The four ETFs will be sub-advised by Vanguard’s U.S.-based fixed-income group, which is responsible for more than $1-trillion (U.S.) in global assets.

Bond ETFs in general have gained momentum in recent years as a more liquid way to get exposure to slices of the global bond market, Mr. Huver said. “We’ve seen greater interest and adoption of fixed-income ETFs, as investors recognize what the ETF provides over managing a basket of bonds.”

Vanguard’s expanded offering of funds, he added, now includes more of the building blocks of a diversified portfolio, even if there is rising investor anxiety toward the fixed-income space these days.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Tim Shufelt on Twitter: @tshufelt

Also on The Globe and Mail

What is an ETF and how do I use it? (The Globe and Mail)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular