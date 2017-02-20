Former Olympian-turned broadcaster Cassie Campbell-Pascall has always been a saver. Ever since she worked part time at the campus sports bar during university, Ms. Campbell-Pascall has been putting away a bit of money into an investment account. Saving was also challenging during her athletic career, even though the former captain of Canada’s national women’s hockey team had some good corporate sponsorships. Since hanging up her skates in 2006, Ms. Campbell-Pascall has become a familiar face on Hockey Night in Canada, among other broadcasting roles. While the money is good, and steady, she hasn’t forgotten what it’s like to live on a smaller budget. The Globe recently spoke with Ms. Campbell-Pascall, 43, about her conservative investing style and why she often gets asked to invest in private ventures.

What’s your investing philosophy?

I’m in the conservative category. That probably won’t change. I like money, I like to have it and I don’t like to spend it on frivolous things. I think I’m always aware that it can go away. Your job can go away. I’m not cheap by any means, but I like to save my money. I don’t like a lot of debt. My husband is the same. We paid off our house as fast as we could.

When did you start investing?

I had a little investment account when I was in university. It was in mutual funds. I put in money earned at my part-time job at a sports bar on campus [at the University of Guelph].

What are you invested in today?

My husband [Brad Pascall, an assistant general manager of the Calgary Flames] and I just finally consolidated our assets and moved everything to Scotiabank. We have mutual funds and stocks. I like to be in conservative, blue-chip companies. Nothing controversial. I try to stay away from things like cigarette companies. Other than that, my investments are in a wide range of industries.

It sounds like you use an adviser to manage your money?

Yes. I allow them to do their job, for the most part. They’re smarter than I am in that department. I mostly contact them when I see something has dropped – just to let them know I’m paying attention.

What other investments do you have?

I own some land in Prince Edward Island. It was recently passed down to my brother and I. We don’t plan to sell it. It’s family land. Maybe something to build a cottage on some day. A couple of years ago, my husband and I also invested in a wine distribution company in Alberta called South By Southwest Wine Imports. It’s just a fun investment for us.

What has been your best investment move to date?

Starting early. Understanding that, even as a student, when you don’t have a lot of money, you should start with something.

What has been your worst investment move?

My husband bought a tech stock based on a tip from a friend during the last boom [around 2000]. We didn’t lose a ton of money, but it was a good eye-opening experience for us. We get asked all of the time to invest in restaurants and other ventures – I think because we’re in hockey people think we’re millionaires. We’ve stayed clear of those type of things. I bought a motorcycle several years back and lost about $5,000 when I sold it years later.

What’s your advice for other investors?

Always save for a rainy day. Being an athlete and not making a lot of money helps you save. It puts things in perspective. When I eventually did get a job and started to make some good money, my mindset didn’t change. I know what it’s like to not have any. I was one of the ‘have’ athletes and had some great companies that supported me, but I always knew I had to get a job after my Olympic career. When you do get money, it doesn’t mean you can start spending like crazy. It has kept me grounded.

This interview has been edited and condensed. For this series, a high-net-worth investor has investable assets of more than $750,000.

