A roundup of what The Globe and Mail’s market strategist Scott Barlow is reading this morning on the Web

CBC news is reporting that a record 202,000 Canadians ‘cut the cord’ – cancelled cable television programming in favour of streaming services – in 2016. To date, the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Corp. has been merely studying the phenomenon but there are older position papers suggesting that the CRTC should act to protect the incumbent cable companies if cord cutting became a significant theme. This being Canada, history suggests that any new regulatory measures will come at the expense of consumers.

Report Typo/Error