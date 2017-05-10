The unit price of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (BEP.UN-T, BEP-N) has delivered a respectable price return of approximately 7 per cent year to date.
In addition to price appreciation, Brookfield Renewable provides investors with income, paying unitholders a quarterly distribution of 46.75 cents (U.S.) per limited partnership unit, equating to a yield of 6 per cent. Management targets average annual distribution increases of between 5 per cent and 9 per cent, historically announced in February.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeInvestor
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$42.97+0.37(+0.87%)
- Brookfield Renewable Partners LP$31.45+0.43(+1.39%)
- Updated May 10 10:44 AM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.