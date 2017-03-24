Barrick Gold, up about 20 per cent year-to-date, is a top-performing member of the INK Canadian Insider Index. Barrick made it into the Index thanks to persistent buying by its executive board chairman John Thornton.

Over the past two years, he has bought 1,389,274 shares at an average price of $16.28. That includes the buying he did on Mar. 16 when he reached into his own pocket and bought $5.3-million worth of stock in the public market. Earlier in the month, Barrick’s chief investment officer spent $232,355 buying shares.

