Colin Cieszynski

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

March is off to a strong start for stock markets around the world. U.S. index futures are up 0.4 per cent to 0.5 per cent with the Nasdaq leading the charge. The TSX 60 is up 0.65 per cent. Overseas markets have been even stronger with the Nikkei and Dax both up 1.4 per cent and the FTSE up 1.0 per cent.

