The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stock markets around the world continue their move into April in a slump. U.S. index futures are down 0.3 per cent while the Nikkei fell 0.9 per cent. The Dax is flat while the FTSE is the only major market in the green, rising 0.4 per cent.

