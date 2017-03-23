The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

Stocks and currencies have stabilized overnight with the market sell-off having run its course and traders looking for the next move. U.S. index futures plus the FTSE, Dax, Nikkei and the Hang Seng are all up or down marginally.

Report Typo/Error