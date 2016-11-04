The Before the Bell report is compiled by editors of The Globe and Mail and is updated throughout the morning to reflect latest developments. Colin Cieszynski, Chartered Financial Analyst and Chartered Market Technician, is chief market strategist with CMC Markets.

For the most part, world markets have been trading flat to slightly lower consolidating this week's moves. Uncertainty over the U.S. election result has traders playing defense. U.S. index futures are flat while continental indexes are down moderately with the Dax down 0.8 per cent.

